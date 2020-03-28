Wayne Scott Fallgatter, of Tulsa, age 97, passed away on March 26, 2020 following an illness of several months. Wayne was born in Kintyre, North Dakota, in 1922 to Myron and Alice Fallgatter. He graduated from Kintyre High School and started college at Jamestown College. After his junior year, he entered active service in the U.S. Navy, serving as an aviator in Torpedo Squadron 20. After his military service, he finished his Bachelor's degree in chemistry at Jamestown College and then earned a Master's degree in chemistry at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota. While in Fargo, he married Vera, and they spent 66 years together before her death in December 2012.
Wayne began working for Cities Service Oil Company as a research chemist in 1951. After retiring, Wayne taught science classes to public school students, attended classes/seminars, traveled, gardened, and participated in church activities including singing in the choir. He planned wonderful summer vacations for the family to Colorado, Yellowstone, Canada, and Alaska to name a few.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; parents and five siblings (Don, Dorothy, Bob, Cal, Wally). He is survived by his daughter, Sonya (Gary Wullich) and his son, Curtis (Jackie); grandchildren, Colby (Joe Roberts) and Kyle (Laura); great grandchildren, John Curtis, Maximilian, Leonardo, Cora Lynn, Vera Kate, and Clara Scott (due in late April); sister-in-law, Eileen Fallgatter; numerous nieces and nephews; neighbor, Oscar Gutierrez, who was like a grandson; and his caregiver of six years, Lindsay Rucker, who was like a granddaughter.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at the various care facilities.
As a true example of the Greatest Generation, his kindness and grace were an inspiration, and he was deeply loved by all.
Arrangements are entrusted to Moore Funeral Service, 9350 E. 51st St. A come-and-go viewing will be held at Moore's Southlawn Chapel on Sunday March 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, March 30, at 10:00 via webcast, which will also be available for viewing later at moorefuneral.com.
