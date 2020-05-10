William (Bill) Mitchell Ayers passed from this life on April 19, 2020 in Prairie Village, KS. He was born on July 4, 1929 in Monett, MO, the son of Roscoe and Ruth Ayers. The Ayers family lived for many years in Tulsa, OK. Bill graduated from Central High School in 1946, and from Rice University in 1950 with a mechanical engineering degree. He married Betty Cunningham on October 3, 1950. Three months later he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as a Lieutenant in the Engineer's Corps during the Korean War.
After the war, he began his oil industry career, working for Dowell as a project engineer. In 1969 he commenced employment for Halliburton Services in Duncan, OK, where he worked for 22 years until retirement. During his career he was awarded 12 patents. For the last several years of his career he provided technical direction and support for Clean Gulf, a Halliburton consortium to manage oil spill response in the Gulf of Mexico.
Bill and Betty had 3 children: Nancy (John Asquith), Katie (Paul Sauer), and John. Grandchildren are Robert Asquith (Kristin), Marc Asquith (Nichole), Mary Kate Bates (Daniel), Daniel Sauer (Rachael), Steven Sauer (Christine), Kevin Ayers (Molly), Alicia Keathley, and David Ayers (Morgan). Great grandchildren are Samantha and Mackenzie Asquith, Savannah and William Bates, Julia and Aubrey Sauer, Dylan and Emma Sauer, Lillian Ayers, Luke, Zane, Gage, Jude, and Rose Keathley.
Bill was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for many years where he had served as a Deacon and Board of Trustees member. He was a member of the Men's Forum and also the Downtown Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He read religious, travel, and science articles and books. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. A favorite family outing for him was canoeing and fishing on the Elk River in Missouri.
Bill spent the last 10 years of his life at Claridge Court, a senior living center in Prairie Village. He had a very rich experience there, making many friends, serving on committees, and investing himself in the lives of fellow residents. The care he received from Claridge staff during his final months was wonderful.
Betty preceded Bill in death on June 22, 2008. Bill will be laid to rest next to his wife of over 57 years in Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Helping Hand Ministry in Tulsa, or the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa, OK. Services are pending.
