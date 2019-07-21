William (Bill) Dee Finley, 91, of Tulsa was born on February 24, 1928 in Tuckerman, AR and passed away July 16, 2019.

He was a graduate of Will Rogers High School and The University of Tulsa. A retired chemist, a member of Trinity Baptist Church and Gideons International, and a volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels.

Family was Bill's highest priority and he will forever be missed.

Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rachel (Swartz) Finley; son, Gary Finley of Laguna Beach, CA; daughters, Debbie Talley (Doug), Vicki LaFave (Larry), Judy Garrison (Darrell), all of Tulsa; eight grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Saundra Johnston (Don).

Service was held 2 pm, Friday, Trinity Baptist Church. www.markgriffithmemorialfuneralhomes.com

