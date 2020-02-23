William "Bill" Fisher, age 50, of Bethlehem, GA passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Lori Franklin Fisher; children, Bailey, Ben, and Abby Fisher; parents, Kent and Charlena Fisher; brother, Terry (Kim) Fisher Bill will be laid to rest back in his native state of Oklahoma at Morse Cemetery, Okemah, OK, following an additional funeral service honoring Bill will be held on Saturday, February 29th, at 11am at New Spring Family Church, 2907 West 108th Place South, Jenks, OK 74037. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
