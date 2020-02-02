William "Bill" Fullick, born October 11, 1934, passed from this life on January 28, 2020.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Fullick. He is survived by his sister, Sandy Peeples, and her family; his three children, Vickie Harbaugh, Billy Fullick, Diana Helmick, and their families.

Bill was the assistant manager of Sheridan Lanes for many years before retiring to the mountains in Blue Ridge, Georgia. A dedicated husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed.

Memorial service will be at 3:00pm, February 4th, at First United Methodist Church of Owasso.

