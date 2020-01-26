William "Bill" James Brookman, Jr., 82, passed away January 13, 2020 with family at his side. He was born on October 28, 1937 in Manhattan, KS, to William and Lorre Brookman.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, OK, alumni of the University of Kansas and owner of The Active Athlete in Tulsa. Bill supported and provided assistance to several Tulsa area high school sports programs over the years. He was a devoted fan of the Jayhawks, Chiefs and Royals. Bill was loved by everyone who knew him and he always made everyone feel special.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rose Carolyn Ryba Brookman; a son, Jim and Shelli Brookman; 2 daughters, Kathy and Brian Elliott and Melissa and Brian Hattaway; and 6 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in May at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Westport, OK.
