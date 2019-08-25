William "Bill" McGaugh Northcutt, age 85, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Tulsa. Bill was born March 30, 1934 in Decatur, Arkansas to the late Clinton and Katherine Northcutt. At the age of four, Bill and his parents moved to Tulsa. Bill graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1952. He graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1956 with a Bachelor of the Arts, and in 1960 with a Bachelor of Law degree.
Bill married Thressa "Tess" Randolph on August 13, 1960 in Tulsa, and raised their two children, Randy and Kate.
Bill joined the Oklahoma Bar Association in 1960, and began his legal career as a legal assistant for the Oklahoma Supreme Court. He joined the City of Tulsa Legal Department as an Assistant City Attorney in 1964, and was elevated to the position of Deputy City Attorney in 1969. He served briefly as the acting City Attorney in 1994. During his career, he was instrumental in writing Tulsa's City Charter, which is the basis for the City of Tulsa's current municipal government. Bill retired from the City of Tulsa in 1997.
Bill was very active in the Boy Scouts of America with his son as a Scoutmaster. Later he was elected to the prestigious camping organization, the Order of the Arrow, eventually becoming a Vigil Member. For his years of dedication directing ceremony teams for the Order of the Arrow, he was honored with the Silver Beaver Award, Scouting's highest award for an adult volunteer. He also coached his children's' youth baseball and softball teams.
Bill was always quick with a joke or a prank. To the dismay of his children and friends, Bill made sure to give children around him plenty of sweets. He also made sure his granddaughters had doughnuts after their gymnastic activities. Bill was well known and liked for his honesty and integrity. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Bill also enjoyed a good meal and often insisted on paying when eating out.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Katherine Northcutt; and his wife, Thressa. Bill is survived by his son, Randy Northcutt; daughter, Kate Northcutt; and granddaughters, Isabella, Korra, and Kerri Northcutt.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Christian Church, 913 S. Boulder Ave.
Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Scout Resource Center, 4295 South Garnett Road, Tulsa, OK 74146, or call (918) 743-6125. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefunreal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.