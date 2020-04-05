William Charles "Bill" Wilson, of Broken Arrow, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born on Saturday, July 9, 1938, to Don and Euna (Grisham) Wilson in Pontiac, Michigan. Bill grew up in Manila, Arkansas, where he graduated high school in 1957. He moved to St. Louis, Missouri and went to work on a General Motors assembly line. Bill met Joan Savage in 1958. They married on Friday, September 18, 1959, in Memphis, Tennessee. Bill worked at a service station for seven years before moving his growing family to Memphis, Tennessee. He worked a sales route for Wonder Bread. Bill then worked as a vendor representative for Frito Lay until he retired in 1990. Bill was baptized in 1984 by Mr.Charles Kymes. He and Joan are members of Broken Arrow Church of Christ. His family remember him as a very hard worker who could fix anything. Bill's hobbies included fishing, working on cars, and collecting and fixing tractors.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Euna (Grisham) Wilson; his sister, Carole Bosinio; his uncles, aunts and cousin; and his nephew, Jeff Johnson. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Joan Savage Wilson, of the home; his children, Sheri Trupp and her husband, Tracy, of Cypress, CA, Stacy Woodard and her husband, Rodie, of Irving, TX, Samantha Hertel and her husband, Craig, of Aledo, TX, and Shannon Halter and her husband, Doug, of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Megan Womble and her husband, Seth, Ariel Kindweiler and her husband, Federico, Colton Trupp, Cassidy Woodard, Kaid Woodard, Noah Hertel, Ethan Hertel, Drew Halter, Sloane Halter; and great-grandchildren, Ezquiel, Sage and Nixon; as well as other extended family and a lifetime of friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made in Bill's memory to Hope Harbor, P.O. Box 1047, Claremore, OK 74017. Bill's wish was to be cremated and his family will celebrate his life at a graveside service in the Monette Memorial Cemetery in Monette, Arkansas, at a later date.
You may share online condolences with Bill's family @ www.garrettsfuneralhome.com. The family of William Charles Wilson entrusted his care and cremation to John and Kim Garrett and dedicated staff of Garrett Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 222 W. Broadway Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012, (918) 251-6464.
