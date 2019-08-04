William "Skip" Edward Dreyer, 68, Truck Driver and Army Veteran passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home in Okay, OK. William was born on May 24, 1951 in Woodstock, IL. Services at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery pending. Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory, Wagoner, OK
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.