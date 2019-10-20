William E. (Bill) Farris passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 84. He graduated in 1953 from High School in Joplin, Missouri and attended the University of Tulsa majoring in Petroleum Engineering. He continued his career in the oil, gas and water industries covering the western states of the U.S. including Hawaii.
Bill served his Christian faith as a deacon, elder and mentor of youth wherever he lived. In his retirement years, he continued to volunteer, enjoyed traveling, gardening and bird watching and was always ready for a round of golf.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Adelia and five sons: Michael (Nena), David (Donna), Kevin (Kelly), Mark (Lori), Robert (Trish); 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald; and his sister, Dixie Ann.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Tulsa.
Heartfelt appreciation goes to the staff of The Linden Memory Care Unit and Grace Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Bill during the last few months of his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Helping Hand Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, The Folds of Honor Scholarship Foundation or a favorite charity.
