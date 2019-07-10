William Earl "Bill" Wright, 88, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Tulsa, OK.
He retired after 27 years with McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing as an aeronautical assembler. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
