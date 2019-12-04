William Joseph Templeton, Sr. (Bill), 91, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was born March 17, 1928 in North Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Floyd F. and Ella (Smith) Templeton. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
While stationed in Long Island, New York, he met the love of his life, his late wife of 66 years, Margaret Louise Williams. He is survived by four children, Nancy Welch, William Joseph Templeton, Jr. (Denise), Laurie Matson, Janet Miron (Philip); ten grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa and at one time served as Treasurer of the Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery. He worked as a professional Engineer for Cities Service Oil Company in the Natural Gas Liquids Division in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; West Texas; Wichita, Kansas and Tulsa. He was a life-long bridge player and enjoyed bee keeping and trout fishing in his retirement years. He loved his family and was a great husband, father and grandfather.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org) Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Funeral Service.
Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
