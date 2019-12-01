Native Tulsan, William Richard "Dick" Horkey born April 22, 1925, died November 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Dick was the son of William Edward and Clara Doris Horkey of Tulsa. He attended Central High School, Texas A&M University, the University of South Dakota and received a BA in Economics from the University of Iowa. Continuing his education, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, Phi Beta Kappa, and was a graduate of the Harvard Graduate Business School. He was a member of the American Judicature Society, Order of the Coif, and Phi Delta Phi International Legal Fraternity. He was a member of the national, state and Tulsa Bar Associations. His college studies were interrupted while he served his country as a Second Lieutenant B-24 Pilot for the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 1945.
In 1952 Dick married Barbara Jeanne Williamson; they were married for 49 years until Barbara's death in March 2001. Dick married Celia Stanfield Rosenberger in 2008, and they enjoyed almost 10 years of marriage until Celia's death in November 2017.
During his professional career, he was an attorney for both Gulf Oil and Skelly Oil Company and left to become Executive Vice President of Helmerich & Payne until he retired at 65. Not one to sit idly, Dick then served as Vice President of Twenty-First Properties and then became CEO of the Woolslayer Company/Lee C. Moore. Retiring again at age 80, he continued preparing pro bono trusts and wills for friends until age 90. Dick served on numerous Boards of Directors where his guidance and foresight was deeply regarded. He enjoyed traveling for work to the Philippines, India, South America, Cuba, among other interesting destinations.
His dedicated service to community throughout his life included an appointment by Gov. Henry Bellmon to serve as a Director of the Grand River Dam Authority, serving terms as Chairman of the Board. He was on the Board of Ordnance Works Authority which was instrumental in creating the Mid-America Industrial Park, one of the largest office parks in the country. He served on numerous health care associations, either as Chairman of the Board or President. Other notable achievements were Chairman of the Board and Developer of EMSA and the Tulsa Business Health Group. He was Chairman of the Board for the Tulsa Area Chapter of the American Red Cross, also serving on the National Red Cross Advisory Council. He served on the Board of Directors of the Tulsa Area United Way and was on the Board of Management at the inception of the Thornton Family YMCA, serving as Chairman. He was President of the Board of Management of Metropolitan Tulsa YMCA and a Director of the Tulsa Philharmonic Society. He remained active in Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Dick also served as Director and Vice-President of Southern Hills Country Club, Director of the Tulsa Club, and a Director and President of Mid-Continent Harvard AMP Club. His dedication to service was rooted in his Christian faith; as a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa he served in many roles: Elder, Deacon, Clerk of Session and Legal Council helping lead the Church during periods of the Church's growth.
Dick and Bob Lengacher were instrumental in the initial development plan that led to the building of the Inverness Village Retirement Community; there he served as a Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. He greatly enjoyed his friends and home at Inverness.
He enjoyed playing handball, tennis, and spending summer weekends at the lake boating and water skiing. He was a dedicated OU alumnus and enjoyed attending and watching OU football games. He especially enjoyed activities that involved his grandchildren. In later years, he enjoyed snow skiing, fishing trips, international travel, and the association with friends in various clubs and organizations.
He is survived by his brother, Joe Horkey and wife, Ann, Lubbock, TX; daughter, Elaine Horkey, Tulsa; son, Edward Horkey and wife, Linda, Fort Gibson Lake; and daughter, Ellen Balcer and husband, Brent, Marble Hill, MO; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Horkey, Tulsa, Christina Horkey-Null and husband, Brian, Hobart, OK, and August Balcer, Seguin, TX; stepson, Mark Rosenberger and wife, Norma Jean; stepgrandson, Charlie Rosenberger, Oklahoma City.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross or the First Presbyterian Foundation. In honor of Dick's Sooner spirit, attendees are encouraged to wear their crimson and cream, if so inspired! Schaudt's Funeral Service. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.