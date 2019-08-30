Windsor Ridenour, former Tulsa Tribune executive editor and a veteran Oklahoma newsman, died Thursday. He was 80.
His service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Skiatook. All are welcome to attend.
Ridenour, who worked for The Tribune for 28 years after starting out as a reporter, was executive editor from 1989 until the newspaper closed in 1992.
Before holding the newsroom’s top post, he’d served as the paper’s Oklahoma City bureau chief, city editor and assistant managing editor.
He directed several award-winning projects, including a three-month investigation of the state’s prison system and coverage of Oklahoma City’s Penn Square Bank collapse.
“He did do a series over riots in McAlester (at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary), and the inmates would all talk to him because he wasn’t afraid to go up to the fence and talk to them,” Rob Ridenour, his son, said. “And so they’d tell him the stories about what was really going on in the prison.”
Windsor Ridenour was named to the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 1992. He received the Hall’s second-ever Certificate of Merit for his years as a reporter and editor at The Tribune.
A graduate of Oklahoma State University, Ridenour was 26 when he joined The Tribune, Tulsa’s afternoon daily paper.
He started as a police reporter and within his first month had made a headline of his own, helping capture a bank robber while pursuing a story. In another instance, he joined a manhunt for Floyd Cumbey after the inmate escaped from a state penal institution.
“He’d called Windsor because Windsor had written stories about him and says, ‘I’m going to come get you,’ and Windsor says, ‘No, I’m going to come and get you,’ ” Rob Ridenour said.
Dubbed by a columnist “the red-headed boy wonder” for that episode, he went on to put his stamp on the crime beat, tracking down some of the most vicious criminals and winning exclusive interviews.
As an editor, Ridenour could be intimidating, especially to younger reporters. But if he was tough on them at times, it was with purpose.
“To hire some young kids right out of school and see in them that gut drive to be a reporter, then see them blossom … and develop that sense of commitment to their readers — that has made it all worthwhile,” Ridenour said when reflecting on his career in 1992.
Pearl Whittkopp Garrison, who served in many editorial roles under Ridenour, said he was a driven and strong editor with little tolerance for ineptness.
“You either became stronger as you worked there or you didn’t work there long,” she said. “He had a sense of humor and kept things lively at the newspaper, which wasn’t easy because you started at 6 a.m.”
At the time of its closing, the Tribune was one of only a handful of remaining metropolitan afternoon daily papers in the Midwest.
Ridenour said then that he hoped it would be remembered by Tulsans as “a caring newspaper, sensitive to the community and fearless in our attempts to expose what needed to be exposed.”
Ridenour was a past president of Associated Press-Oklahoma News Executives and the Tulsa Press Club.
He is survived by his son, Rob Ridenour, and his wife, Suzann Ridenour; his daughter, Rebeccah Emberson, and her husband, Randy Emberson; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.