Woodrow Griffith was healed December 2, 2019, after 82 years making people laugh.
Born July 3, 1937, Woody grew up in Drumright. In 1958, he married Peggy Cook, and they had four children, who were among his greatest joys.
A kid at heart and always a jokester, Woody was most at ease playing on the floor with his great-grandchildren. Yet he was as tough as they come. He was one of the longest-living survivors of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
He worked for ASARCO Inc. in Sand Springs for 22 years and as a caretaker at a private resort on Monkey Island for 17 years. Then he and Peggy retired nearby to enjoy their family.
Woody loved to fish and grow things. He often gave plants to loved ones one example of his generous spirit. His signature wink will be missed by all who knew him.
Woody is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Griffith; son, Russell Griffith and wife, Christina; daughter, Tracy Pratt and husband, Gregg; son, Scott Griffith and wife, April; son, Timothy Griffith; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Franklin Griffith and wife, Mary; and many other friends and family.
Condolences may be sent to Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland.
