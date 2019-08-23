It was rare for Larenz Valentine to show his emotions, but when he found out his fiancée was pregnant with a little girl, his mother said he cried.
The 24-year-old had “always” wanted to be a father to a little girl, his grandmother added.
Larenz and his high-school-sweetheart turned fiancée, Nicole Maida, had two boys, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, but come November they were going to be a family of five.
After a hit-and-run Saturday in east Tulsa, Larenz won't get to meet his baby girl. A car turned in front of his motorcycle about 1:30 a.m. at 31st Street and Mingo Road, police said, and the driver fled the crash that killed Larenz.
Sherlonda Valentine-Moore said her son was on his way to her house when the crash occurred.
For their family, the situation is all too familiar.
A couple of years ago, Larenz’s younger brother Jermaine Valentine was riding his motorcycle when a driver ran him off the road near the fairgrounds in an apparent road rage incident, Valentine-Moore said. Now, 22, Jermaine is a quadriplegic. The driver was never caught.
The driver police say turned in front of Larenz on Saturday hasn’t been caught either, and police haven't released any suspect information in the crash.
Valentine-Moore said she had pleaded since Jermaine’s crash for Larenz and other family members who ride bikes to sell them off, but only one ever did. Even Jermaine still tries to figure out how he could ride a bike again, she said.
Jermaine said he and Larenz shared a passion for motorcycles and were in a couple of riding groups together. They knew the hobby was dangerous, but Jermaine said it brings a certain freedom one can’t find anywhere else.
When not riding together, Jermaine said the two often planned for the future. With his electrical skills and Larenz’s mechanical skills — “he could drop an engine in a car in a day” — he said the two often talked about how they could combine their talents and go into business. Thursday, he said the news of Larenz’s death still hadn’t fully registered.
Thurmaple Davis described her grandson as the “family social butterfly.”
“He always came with a smile, a kiss, a hug,” Davis said. “He was always a joker.”
Among other sports, Davis said Larenz got into wrestling while at Nathan Hale High School. It was a love he picked up from his father's father, she said, who taught him some moves a time or two. She described the two as “best buddies.”
Larenz often visited his grandparents, she said, and he was the type of grandchild to sit and talk with them.
“We never knew when we would see his face come through the door and go straight to the refrigerator,” Davis said. “The boy was a garbage disposal.”
Davis said Larenz loved his family, and he worked hard to provide for them as the head of the household. His next goal was to move them from a two-bedroom apartment to a home, she said.
A GoFundMe page was organized to assist Larenz’s family with expenses, and Friday morning, about $1,300 of a goal of $10,000 had been raised.
To the driver who fled the scene of Larenz’s crash, family members are asking that they turn themselves in.
“Just come forward and tell the truth,” Davis said. “Let the whole story be told so we all can rest in peace.”
Anyone with information about Larenz’s crash is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).
