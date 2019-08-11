Zachary Philip Haney, 32, easy to notice, hard to forget: tall and handsome, Zach had a contagious smile and genuine charm. He was intelligent, adventurous, creative. He believed in fairness, wouldn't tolerate cruelty. While we may never know the reasons, Zach tragically, inexplicably ended his life July 28, 2019 We have a empty space that can't be described, silence to ponder the mystery of life and afterlife.
Zach was born and raised in Tulsa. He graduated from Edison Preparatory and attended Drury University. He obtained a welding certificate at Tulsa Welding School and enjoyed a challenging career as a welder with Alfa Laval, a world leader in technology innovation in heat transfer and fluids handing, in Broken Arrow.
Zach was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Love. He is survived by his father, Phil Haney (Myra Sellers); sister, Diane Haney; and an extended family including aunts, uncles and cousins. Zach cherished his friendships with those who shared his values and passions. He was fiercely loyal to friends and family.
As soon as he could afford it, Zach bought his dream car, a Dodge Challenger. He was thrilled to drive around and show his new wheels to family, friends, everyone. His main hobby was video gaming, including playing X-Box, PlayStation 4 and other devices, and staying current with their software updates. Zach was a movie buff, eager for the latest sci-fi blockbuster releases. In high school he worked at a theater; unlimited movie viewing a perk of immeasurable value!
Zach wasn't religious or political. However, he had firm beliefs about government and the importance of freedom and would share them without being asked. He was a sensitive, easygoing young man who was proud of his independent life. In so many ways he was a perfect son.
Memorial Service Sunday, August 18, 4:30 pm, All Souls Unitarian Church, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
