Zola (Gore) Cabe, 94, of Tulsa, OK, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 26, 1925, in Pryor, OK, to Tommie H. Gore and Mary Magdalene (Crow) Gore.
Zola was a financial clerk for BOK and Tulsa Federal Employee Credit Union, and was a devoted and active member of Eastwood Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK. She was an excellent cook, gracious hostess, and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling.
Zola loved the Lord, her family, and helping people. She had a steadfast faith, was proud of her family, and gave unconditional love and encouragement.
She is survived by her son, David Cabe and wife, Pat of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter, Marilyn Wood and husband, Bobof Denton, TX; granddaughter, Nicole Paynter and husband, Nick; two great-grandchildren, Arlo and Nash; and a lifetime of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Dale Cabe; and sister, Juanez Lewis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church.
Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, Eastwood Baptist Church, 948 S. 91st E. Ave, Tulsa, OK, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 918-622-1155 www.moorefuneral.com
