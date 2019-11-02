Yours Truly and his bride finally got around to visiting Tulsa’s latest attraction the other day. We had good intentions all along, but for one reason or another, it was not something easily accomplished.
We didn’t go at first because of the crowds that it attracted at first. Then it was too cold. Then health problems kept us close to home. Then it was too hot. All good excuses.
Our aim was for a nice, warm, fall day in the middle of the week to avoid congestion. The wife suggested a getaway of some kind. The next day was going to be perfect before it was to turn cold and rainy, so my mind clicked and it was off to see The Gathering Place.
It was everything we had heard. We started walking, and two hours later we still hadn’t seen the whole park. Along with the beauty of the foliage, there were places to rest or to eat or to see interesting things on display. One place especially had a lot of antiques, shelves of books and other items to look at.
There were many areas for play, to climb on logs, swing and do various other things, but they were mainly for kids, so if we had brought our great-grandkids they would have had a ball. But they are hundreds of miles away, so that would have been a little difficult. Taking a book to the beach would make for a restful afternoon.
We got our daily walk in and more, in fun surroundings, and ate ample sandwiches that were reasonably priced, so it was a trip worth taking, even if it’s located in that little town south of us.