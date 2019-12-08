Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON OK, NOWATA, CRAIG, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS AND MAYES COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED TO AROUND ONE QUARTER MILE BY THE DENSE FOG, CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&