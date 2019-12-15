Thanks to all who bring us Christmas tidings
Many are the ways that get us into the Christmas spirit other than sales promoted for the purpose of getting us to purchase gifts to go under the tree. We spend a lot of time trying to think of just the right present, preparing lists or just asking what another person wants.
I’m thinking of city parades, church pageants and community groups that get the Christmas message across so the days leading up to the big day are more meaningful than just giving and getting. Kudos to every one of them.
Also, kudos to everyone who dresses their houses in beautifully decorated lights and crèches. It’s such a pleasure to drive through neighborhoods to see all the work that has been done to provide all the delightful scenes.
Kudos to groups like the Community Choir that present music drawing listeners to the sounds that put their minds on different aspects of the event, especially about the reason for Christmas – the birth of Jesus, God’s gift to us.
Kudos to members of First Baptist Church who presented Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” to full audiences over four nights. They took the basic story and added a dimension that made it one of redemption, which is the Christmas message. It was a first-rate production, with authentic sets, costumes and believable actors.
To all the other Owasso pageants, carolers and singers, kudos to you.