I was raised in the country, and lived in the Ozarks, but for some reason I never picked up on the country/western music genre. Despite that, I must have picked up more of the music and the performers than I thought.
That was proved watching the Ken Burns special “Country Music” the past two weeks on PBS. As usual, Burns came through with a well-researched, interesting and nicely presented 16-hour history of the origins and influences of this particular subject.
It’s interesting some of the names given to define it. At one time it was referred to as “race” music. They tried “folk” and “country,” trying to come up with one word to describe a whole array of songs, some of which were as popular on more than one chart. They finally settled on “country and western.”
Pure country had a lot of nasal sound, which turned a lot of people off, like me. It was probably the reason Nashvillians didn’t want their hometown to be known as the “Music Capital of the World.” It got so popular, and brought in so many tourists, they finally relented.
The stars, like in any discipline, had their problems that were made infamous, such as alcohol and drugs. It messed up Hank Williams and others, and almost did in Johnny Cash before June Carter straightened him out.
Porter Wagoner came from our area of southwest Missouri. He introduced Dolly Parton, so he wasn’t all bad.
The TV presentation was very good and we realized we enjoy more of the music than we realized.