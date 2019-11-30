Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&