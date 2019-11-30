I got my hopes up for just a little while but was suddenly shot down.
Scanning what would be a deluge of advertisements from the TV, mailings and internet, the first two I noticed did not contain the word “black” in front of anything. I don’t like the word “black” associated with Christmas, if you get my drift.
Almost every other folder contained the offending word. It was used by someone a few years ago to describe the Friday after Thanksgiving as a sales gimmick to get people off their duffs and into the stores to take advantage of big sales, and it worked. It worked so well that others picked it up and started using it on their ads.
Now I’m not against stores making a profit, or even making enough to come out ahead for the year. I’m sorry that it’s associated with Christmas, which has so much deeper and richer meaning having to do with the birth of Christ, the Son of God, sent to save the world. I realize I can’t change it.
I did notice this on some ads. To abbreviate Christmas, instead of “Xmas,” they used “Cmas,” which is somewhat more positive. Now how about “Blue Friday,” for all those gifts we went to buy but were all gone.
Here’s hoping we can have a sane and sensible next three weeks, purchasing what we need without going overboard, and end up being able to enjoy the holidays – the carols, the family gatherings, the decorations, the pageants, the good-will wishes – while remembering what Christmas really means.