You can hear all kinds of stories and rumors going around these days. Our jobs are to sift through them and determine if they have any merit. Of course, that’s difficult to do and takes time, so it’s much easier just to repeat it and let someone else do the work.
There’s been a constant rumor that FedEx and UPS are going to merge. Its new name will be “FedUp.” How about the Okie who’s going to start a delivery service of his own in his 1962 Ford pickup? He’s going to call his business “Oklahoma Overnight Parcel Service.” To shorten the name, he’s going to take the initials, which will make it “OOPS.”
I heard the janitors union is planning to go on strike. They’re wanting sweeping reforms. And they envy the candle maker union whose members only work on wick ends.
There’s a rumor that meat cutters in Alaska will strike because of unsafe working conditions. They say they are being stabbed by icicles and are dying of cold cuts. Bee-keeping workers are also talking. They claim apiary has brought them hives.
They might do what a dermatologist is doing — starting a business from scratch. But they could end up like the archeologist who found his career in ruins.
Rumors. They not only can get us confused, they can also get us into trouble.