We’ve been thinking about getting a puppy.
There has not been an animal in our abode for quite a spell after having to put down our Burmese/Siamese cat we had for 20 years and was one of the family. Her name was Kizzie because it was during the time we were watching “Roots.”
After the gut-wrenching event, we couldn’t think about another pet. But time passes and memories dim, and another cuddly animal becomes a possibility. With Kizzie being a cat, everything was on her terms. There was cuddling and petting only when she wanted, not when we were in the mood.
The great thing was she took care of herself, especially when we were gone on trips. She would pout when we returned, letting us know she missed us, but that would only last a while.
But this time around we decided to go the dog route. We realize we’ll have to train it, which won’t be fun. And we’ll have to take it when we take trips. You give up independence for a pet that wants human companionship and cuddling, so I guess it’s worth it in the long run.
Looking at the wanted ads, it’s a little discouraging. I think we paid $20 for Kizzie way back when. Small dogs that we’d like to have start around $500 and go up from there. Bichons are cute but go for $850.
Some are cheap. One ad read: “Free Yorkshire terrier. 8 years old. Hateful little dog.”
Guess we’ll go to the pound and see what’s going on there.