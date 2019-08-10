I know how thrilled we all are now that we’ve entered another presidential campaign season.
We won’t vote for another year, until Nov. 2020, which is still more than 14 months away, so that will give us plenty of time to listen to promises on one hand and how bad the ones running on the other ticket are.
Right now, we have plenty hopefuls to decide on – 11 in all. Ten Democrats have signed up and they haven’t wasted any time to run each other down during their two debates. Of course, only one will come out the front-runner, maybe two if one gets to be his or her running mate. Possibly when they narrow it down, we’ll find out what the person stands for and a plan to get us through the next four years.
We’re not hearing anything yet from the other side of the aisle. I’m assuming the Republicans are going with President Trump as their choice for the ticket. No one seems to want to run against him, or at least want to put themselves out there in the line of fire this early. It would not be pretty.
As for any Independents or Libertarians venturing out, they’re being quiet about it probably for the same reason.
As for a prediction: We’ll copy one from a past election: All 10 of the Demos will be disqualified and the Reps will lose.