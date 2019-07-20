Finding solitude in the midst of fast-lane living
Each of us has our own way of getting away from civilization and finding a place of total relaxation. It may be a place in our homes where we can eliminate all noise and do whatever it takes to enjoy pure peace in our minds.
Some have places outdoors where they can find solitude, and for a few hours forget about everything that would interfere with our thoughts. We might read a book, take a nap or just look at the scenery and dream.
A favorite of ours is on a small stream in the woods where the only sounds are birds chirping, an occasional animal wandering by in the bushes and water cascading over gravel. The creek is just deep enough to get wet. We dry off lying in the sun and look at small clouds float by in the sky, the tall green trees, a high bluff, and water that shimmers in the sunlight.
A light shower in the afternoon and cooler temperatures adds to the ambience. We can meditate and the soul can rest. We let nothing interfere with the mood we’ve created for ourselves.
We come out refreshed, rested and restored. It’s time well spent before reentering our busy day-to-day lives again. But being far away from that favorite place of solitude, our memories can take us back and we can relive for a few minutes those experiences and take periodic vacations throughout the year.
A verse in the Bible says to come apart and rest a while. It could add, if you don’t, you will surely come apart.