The telephone was a great invention and is used for many good uses. But like a lot of things, put it in the wrong hands and it can be a most annoying and frustrating instrument.
This communication device is often used by others to try and sell me something, or obtain information I shouldn’t give out to strangers, or tell me that I’ve won a cruise to California. And robocalls are the worst of all. How many times do we go to answer a ring, only to hear nothing … silence … or a ring tone?
How about when you pick it up only to hear all these voices in the background, knowing it’s a room full of salesmen? You don’t like to be unkind, but they have interrupted your day without your permission, so to hang up under such circumstances is a good solution.
Here’s one problem: We’re told to hang up if we don’t recognize the caller. But looking at all my missed calls is most confusing. There’s Unknown Name (many times), Invalid Number, Toll-Free Call, Wireless Caller and others. Mostly, I don’t know all the numbers that might be wrong.
Most of these calls are bogus, but once in a while you’ll answer and it will be someone you know who’s actually calling you. I don’t know why the name of the caller isn’t listed on the display. And I’ve made calls and they’ve said they hung up because they didn’t recognize my number.
We’re told work is being done to cut down on these calls because people are fed up with them. They can’t do that soon enough for me.