“Long ago on a starry night, love came down to touch the earth, blessing all with holy light, at the Savior’s birth.”
So begins a beautiful song written by J. Paul Williams in “All on a Starry Night.” It refers, of course, to what we’re celebrating on this very day, which we call Christmas.
We don’t know exactly the date of that momentous occasion when God came down to be one of us in the person of Jesus. We do know it was when everyone in Israel went to their original places of residence to be counted. We are told that Mary and Joseph went from Nazareth to Bethlehem.
The couple was engaged but not married. Mary endured the trip, even though pregnant, and delivered the miraculous baby in a barn because there were no rooms available. The song continues, stating that angles sang a lullaby and gave shepherds words of peace to all people everywhere … “All on a Starry Night.”
To a world weary of wars, natural disasters, poverty, disputes and unrest, is there no answer, no hope, no peace? Only in The Greatest Story Ever Told. Only in a story about a baby, born in a manger, who lived a perfect life and gave his life to bring people back into a relationship with their creator.
If we miss that, we miss having a full and joyous life. And it happened “All on a Starry Night.”