Conquering the dreaded exercise conundrum
Everyone desires to be healthy, but not everyone is willing to do what they’re told. Eating is easy enough since we all like to eat, but consuming healthy foods can be a challenge. And getting enough sleep should be simple enough.
But then comes that awful word, EXERCISE. We know we need it. We make resolutions. Then we make excuses – not enough time, too hard, don’t like to sweat. Fidgeting might do some good, but there are easier ways.
Harvey Chipkin has a plan called “Sneakers,” an acronym for Sports-Haters, Non-Athletic, Easy-does-it, Kiss-your-sweatsuit-goodbye, Equivalency-Rating. It lets you exercise without getting out of that warm bed and jogging down dangerous streets during cold weather.
For example: Tending to roses for an hour and 10 minutes is equal to playing handball for 30 minutes; watching TV with a remote for 3 hours equals a 20-minute sprint; trying on hats for 2 ½ hours equals a 45-minute set of tennis; and flossing teeth for 3 ½ hours is equal to playing volleyball for 50 minutes.
If you don’t have time for that, there’s an even easier solution. Certain everyday activities will take off the calories. Here’s the calorie consumption listed for one-hour indulgences:
Putting the nose to the grindstone, 23; jumping to conclusions, 56; shooting the breeze 16; balancing the books, 85; passing the buck, 52; sitting on the fence, 9; pushing your luck, 99; stretching the point, 52; passing the buck, 109; holding the bag, 34; patting self on back, 143; stretching your neck out, 111; jogging your memory, 104; etc.
Here’s to a more healthy you.