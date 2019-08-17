“The world is too much with us …”
That’s the beginning of a sonnet written by William Wadsworth in 1807, and it’s still true today. It’s self-explaining, but what he’s referring to is that the world sometimes gets to be too much for us.
He goes on to say, “… getting and spending, we lay waste our powers … we have given our hearts away, a sordid boon.” Besides that, there is so much going on in our world that it almost makes us frightened to live and function in our society.
We have too many stories of indiscriminate killings. If that’s not enough to make us concerned, we could mention North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Russia, China and other dangers that could disrupt our peaceful lives.
To escape all this, if that’s possible, we go back in the past to events that give us some enjoyment. One thing getting a lot of attention recently has been the renovations of “The Outsiders” house in Tulsa. The 1983 movie was filmed in and around Tulsa and was based on a book by S.E. Hinton about the ongoing conflict between the Greasers versus the Socials.
Besides the opening of the house as a museum, one shot was at a small gas station in Sperry. That town is renovating that station to bring in fans of the movie. Owasso had two different scenes, one shot at the Dairy Queen at Main and 86th streets, including the high school (now the 7th Grade Center), and Ator Field across the street.
Since it has been replaced by a convenience store, guess we can’t captivate on that piece of our history unless it’s rebuilt somewhere else, which would take away from the reality. But at least you can see it if you watch the film.