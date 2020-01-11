A new year as well as a new decade has descended upon us as time marches on. It will be refreshing to stop writing “19” and do a duplicate “20” instead as we plod on. It will also be good to think about the year ahead.
I think we all have this feeling that life will be better when we reach a certain milestone: when we get married or have a baby, when our kids get older, when we get a nicer car or a bigger house, or when we retire. When we get right down to it, there’s no better time to be happy than right now. If not now, when?
Alfred D. Sousa (not the march king Philip) wrote: “For a long time it had seemed to me that life was about to begin — real life. But there was always some obstacle in the way, something to be gotten through first, some unfinished business, a debt to be paid. Then it comes to us that these obstacles become our lives.”
He goes on to say there is no way to happiness; happiness is the way. We need to treasure every moment we’re given, and it’s even better if we share it with someone. So we should stop waiting until we finish school; until we lose 10 pounds or gain 10; until the home is paid off; until spring, summer, fall or winter.
There’s no better time to be happy than right now because happiness is a journey, not a destination.