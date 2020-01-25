Gout to eat, we meet all kinds of waitresses. For the most part they are all business, taking our orders without much personality showing. A lot of the time, they act like they are tired and want to go home, and we think they’re wondering why we are bothering them.
We pretty much put up with this attitude and maybe don’t think that much about it because we are so used to it. That is until we meet one who is bursting with enthusiasm, with a sweet smile and helpful attitude, one who makes you feel you are special.
We met that person recently, a one-in-a-thousand young lady. We were in Tulsa needing something to eat. We found a McDonald’s near 51st and Memorial. It so impressed us how she greeted us with a smile. Her eyes told she was a happy person and her demeanor was of someone who actually cared about us and wanted to serve us.
My wife complimented her eyes and she was so appreciative. I said she had a nice smile. It was such a rare and unexpected occasion that one just has to say something, but feeling anything you said was inadequate to express your true feelings.
Why was this so unusual? Because we don’t see this often. Of course, it has to do with personality, and not everyone has it. It’s more than happiness; it has more to do with joy. When we have joy, it shows.
I was hoping we would see her on our way out, but she wasn’t at the register. Then as we got to the door, she appeared and wished us a good day — our dessert.