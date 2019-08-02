We traded cars recently after about running the wheels off the old one. The time ran out to get a license tag before having to pay an extra fee. The deed was accomplished on the very last day, and the letters on the piece of tin were very interesting.
The first was “J,” which is the first initial of my name; then “H” is my wife’s name; and “W” is our last name. Now they’re talking of changing the design because no one likes the white state bird. Guess we’ll be keeping our plate for a souvenir.
Speaking of automobiles, a lot of us remember the “family car” when the whole family piled in for a ride. Now as soon as teens start to drive, everybody gets his or her own vehicle. A Boston Globe article in the ‘80s worried about where they would all park. Well, I have the answer. Even though most homes have garages, hardly anyone uses them, filling the driveways and along the curb.
The traffic congestion these cars cause is another concern. It means roads and highways have to be continually widened to handle the onslaught of vehicles, especially going to work and returning home. We enjoy the extra lanes going to Tulsa, but the bottleneck caused when three lanes turn into two starting around 3:30 p.m. daily is not so much fun.
And with the increase in speed, we know the enjoyment of a casual drive is gone. It’s rather become ruthless competitiveness. Someone said, “We are a society rich in vehicles but poverty-stricken when it comes to patience and courtesy.”