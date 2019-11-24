Savoring those few moments of grace
Most of us are pretty much in the habit of sitting down for meals, usually three a day. Some pause to thank and acknowledge those who plant and reap the miracle of the seed and provide sustenance for our well-being. Others just dig in and eat without giving it a thought.
But at least once a year, when we take a gander of a feast of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more, something tells us we need to do something besides wading in like pigs. It may be the old standby, “God is good, God is great, let us thank Him for this food.”
We might go so far as to circle around the table and have everyone say one thing for which they are thankful, then bow our heads and say a prayer of thanks. It might be as simple as “Bless us, O Lord, and these thy gifts.” We always have to be careful who we ask to say grace. Some will go on and on until the cook has to warm up the food all over again.
A 2012 article in Parade Magazine noted that grace is a pause, the quiet thanks for love and blessings. “For a minute, our stations are turned to a broader, richer radius. We’re acknowledging that this food didn’t just magically appear, ” it states.
I’m thankful we have stuck together all these years, for hilarious companionship, for plentiful and outrageous food. Pray to be mindful of the needs of others.
“… These (are) holy moments of gratitude. And that is grace.”