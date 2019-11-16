What did you do a week ago last Saturday? Or even last Saturday? If you come up with a blank, you wouldn’t be alone.
According to Moshe Bar, a director of the Cognitive Neuroscience Lab at Harvard Medical School, we are being robbed of the majority of our past, as demonstrated by such exercises as the above. He wrote that we live our lives and then it’s gone. He asked why more of it doesn’t stick in our memory bank.
Bar says that we couldn’t remember everything, as it would be impossible to hold memories of every experience over a lifetime. We store only what’s important, but how does the brain determine what’s important enough to stay stored?
One view is to think of it as a mental photo album, there to help bring back precious moments (or negative ones). But Bar, a scientist, says it’s more of a survival tool than something to entertain us. We use experiences to anticipate and prepare for upcoming events and encounters. We know what to pack for a beach vacation in a new place, or know what friends get along for a dinner party.
Say you get a call and an unfamiliar voice asks you how you are, and the background noise tells you it’s a telemarketer. Then you do what your past experiences have taught you: hang up; apologize for being too busy to talk; tell them what you think about being interrupted. It saves time, maybe money, energy, and could save your life.
This I know. We’re all different on how much we remember, especially when it comes to details. It’s what makes novelists out of some and readers out of the rest.