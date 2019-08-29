As if we needed another concern, the oceans are filling with trash – plastic bags, bottles, wrappers and anything you could name that has been cast aside by humans. “60 Minutes” has done stories on this and different attempts to clean up the mess. It’s not pretty and it endangers creatures in and around the sea.
There’s a push to do away with plastic bags, and even straws, because it takes so long for them to be disposed of. As one woman put it, when told the bags were bad for the environment, “We didn’t have the green thing back in my day.”
The reason was they returned milk and soda bottles to be recycled; they walked up stairs because there were no elevators or escalators in stores; they walked to stores rather than drive; they washed diapers, not having the throw-away kind; they dried clothes on lines with no energy-gobbling machine.
They had one radio and maybe a TV. They blended and stirred by hand without machines to do those things. When something was packaged to send in the mail, they used paper rather than plastic bubble wrap. Rather than fire up an engine to cut the lawn, they used a mower that ran on human power.
They drank from the fountain or tap instead of a plastic bottle; refilled writing pens with ink rather than buy new ones; replaced razor blades instead of buying new razors; rode the bus and kids rode their bikes to school rather than having 24-hour taxi service by parents.
No, they didn’t have the green thing back then.