Speaking of Halloween, we’ve all heard horror stories about stolen IDs and fraud using names, addresses, Social Security numbers and credit cards. I don’t have first-hand knowledge (knock on wood!), but I know of someone who did after having his wallet stolen.
Within a week, an expensive monthly cellphone package was ordered, a Visa card was applied for, a credit line was approved to purchase a computer, a PIN number was received from the DMV to change his driving record information online and more.
Some vital information came out of it to help anyone who experiences this. The first thing we do is cancel the credit card ASAP. The key is having the toll-free numbers and card numbers handy to know who to call. Having to search is more stress that’s not needed at that time.
File a police report immediately, proving to credit providers you were diligent, and it’s a first step toward an investigation, if there is one. Another important step is to call the three national credit reporting organizations to place a fraud alert on your name and Social Security number, so any company checking your credit will know the information was stolen.
Having accomplished this, the wallet was thrown away, found and turned in with no more damage having been done.
For your information, the credit numbers are: Equifax, 1-800-525-6285; Experian, 1-800-301-7195; and Trans Union, 1-800-680-7289. We have our accounts frozen, which saves this step. The Social Security Administration’s fraud number is 1-800-269-0271.
This information is provided free of change. You’re welcome, and I hope you never have to experience such a misfortune.