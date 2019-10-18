It’s always fun for former students and athletes to return and catch up with what they have been doing since graduation. Seven former Rams (always Rams) were inducted into the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame recently. Sports Editor Shawn Hein has written about each one in recent issues.
A full house was on hand the 12th for the ceremony, always a memorable occasion. Following a barbeque dinner from John Cash’s Trails End BBQ, each was introduced by whomever was chosen, followed by remarks by the athlete. They were given a HOF jacket from Men’s Warehouse and a plaque from Southland Trophy.
This is the 10th year for the HOF, and seven more were added to the growing list of outstanding athletes who have come through Owasso schools. Each gave their thanks to those who were teammates, parents and friends, and some thanked God for giving them their talent.
Steve Parker, who has taken over the ceremony planning, could have been inducted twice. Former player Arthur Harvey introduced the athlete-coach. He was Male Athlete of the Year in 1986 (track, football) and track coach since 2000 with 26 state champions.
Jaylen Lowe, introduced by Mark Vancuren, was football and basketball All-State.
Vancuren also introduced basketball and volleyball player Morgan Toben, who was a basketball All-Stater, and her volleyball team was 2009 State Champion.
Dusty Duncan, introduced by her brother, Kelly, was All-State in baseball and All-Metro in football.
Elizabeth Eisterhold, introduced by coach Shane Eicher, was All-State in softball as a catcher and three years All-Conference.
The HOF’s first golfer Levi Molini was introduced by his then coach Chris Risenhoover. An All-Stater, he was a four-year starter and two-year state qualifier.
Former Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Clark Ogilvie became a member of HOF with his support and special service. He was presented by Athletic Director Zach Duffield.
Congratulations to all the inductees.