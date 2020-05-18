OFD Incidents (5/11-5/17) May 18, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Incident type Incident count Used in Ave. Resp.Fire 1 1EMS/Rescue 105 103Service call 2 2 Good intent 5 4False call 7 7Blank or invalid 2 0Total 122 117 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Incident Rescue Service Call Ems Count Used Most Popular Hundreds line up at Norman casino opening Will Tesla come to Tulsa? Officials react to report that city is a finalist for new U.S. factory Phase 2 starts Friday: What opens and what changes in Oklahoma Oklahoma House votes to overturn State Health Department rule on vaccination exemptions Osage casinos to reopen on limited basis Friday; Creek, Cherokee casinos to remain closed through May promotion Support Local Now more than ever our local businesses need our support. promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma’s water retreats From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners