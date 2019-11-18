By CHRISTY WHEELAND
The majestic power of steel and steam was on full display Saturday, Nov. 16 when ‘Big Boy’, a Union Pacific steam locomotive, made a brief stop in Wagoner on its cross-country tour.
Thousands of train enthusiasts came from far and wide to experience what for many may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — to witness the heaviest single expansion steam engine ever built maneuver its way down the local rail system.
‘Big Boy’ No. 4014 is a massive, 600-ton engine that was delivered to Union Pacific in 1941. It was retired in December of 1961 after 20 years of service.
Crowds gathered with their eyes, cameras and cell phones focused down the railroad track as Big Boy pulled into town from the south. The engine and subsequent rail cars stopped at the intersection of S.W. 5th Street and Jackson Ave. so patrons could get a close look at the historic engine.
Ken Elliott was among the throng of fans lined up to document Big Boy’s visit. He had a GoPro in one hand and his cell phone in the other.
“I have always been fascinated by trains,” Elliott admitted. “Trains allowed Americans to traverse the continent quicker than wagons or horses and opened the west to commerce. With all of the technological advances we have made, trains are still a vital part of our transportation grid.”
The Coweta resident reminded that trains were the first big machines that humans invented and introduced the industrial revolution.
“It was awe inspiring to be that close as it went by. Just the enormity of the machine was somewhat frightening,” Elliott noted.
What surprised him the most about the Big Boy?
“How massive it was and how impersonal it was,” Elliott said. “It is a huge machine that just does its job, day in and day out, without acknowledging those it passes.
“As it passed by, I actually thought of the Holocaust victims in Germany who were put on smaller trains that were even more terrifying to them.”
Beverly Golden traveled from Tulsa to catch a glimpse of the Big Boy on his brief stop in Wagoner.
“I have a place up north of Wagoner that I’ve been at for the last two days and heard about this on the 10 p.m. news last night. I’m a big fan of trains,” Golden said with a smile. “I ride them all over Europe when I can. I’ve slept on them and overnighted on them. I wish we had more of a train system in the United States.”
She said what excites her about trains is the sheer power they have and the click-click-click noise they make on the track.
“I’m so excited to see Big Boy! I would have been broken hearted to know it was here and not have an opportunity to see it,” Golden admitted.
Sherry and Maynard Kappel and their children, Boo, Chase and John came to Wagoner from Kellyville to see the massive steel steam engine.
“We’ve been excited about trains ever since we took the Amtrack from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth. I would recommend it for anyone,” Sherry Kappel said. “We told the kids this may be the only time you get to see this (Big Boy).”
Chase said he likes trains, “Because I can ride them and they have tables”, while his little sister Boo replied, “I like them going fast!”
Before the train pulled out for the next leg of its journey, Union Pacific Senior Director of Public Affairs Ben Jones presented Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones with a commemorative coin and a limited edition history book titled “Race to Promontory: Picturing the First Transcontinental Railroad.”
A second copy of the book has been donated to the Wagoner City Public Library.