Tulsa gave up a season-high eight goals and fell on the road late Saturday night to Rapid City, 8-4.
Rush 8, Oilers 4
Tulsa 1 0 3 — 4
Rapid City 1 3 4 — 8
First period: 1, Rapid City, Howdeshell 11 (Karty, Killins), 2:14. 2, Tulsa, Gates 7 (Piccinich, Pleskach), 17:33 (PP). Penalties-Tesink Tul (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:38; Coulter Rc (tripping), 4:03; McKee Tul (hooking), 4:30; served by Milan Rc (bench - too many men), 6:04; Leibinger Rc (delay of game), 8:43; Nevins Tul (high-sticking), 10:27; served by Milan Rc (bench - too many men), 17:18.
Second period: 3, Rapid City, Coulter 18 (Howdeshell, Quenneville), 6:32 (PP). 4, Rapid City, Gennaro 3 (Quenneville, Leibinger), 11:22. 5, Rapid City, Coulter 19 (Quenneville, Howdeshell), 17:18 (PP). Penalties-Tesink Tul (tripping), 5:44; Gates Tul (tripping), 7:23; Salituro Rc (slashing), 12:14; Liberati Tul (roughing), 15:43; Karty Rc (cross-checking), 15:43; Piccinich Tul (high-sticking), 16:59; Karty Rc (slashing), 17:54; Leibinger Rc (delay of game), 19:10.
Third period: 6, Rapid City, Howdeshell 12 (Karty, Leibinger), 1:43. 7, Tulsa, Gates 8 (Liberati), 2:38. 8, Rapid City, Coulter 20 (Saulnier, Killins), 3:31. 9, Tulsa, Gates 9 (Piccinich), 8:00 (PP). 10, Rapid City, Saulnier 20 (Karty, Israel), 13:10. 11, Tulsa, Sampair 18 (Ruggiero, Moynihan), 14:36. 12, Rapid City, Gennaro 4 17:23 (EN). Penalties-Leibinger Rc (hooking), 6:49; Sampair Tul (boarding), 16:43; Fehd Rc (slashing), 16:43.
Shots: Tulsa 16-17-13-46. Rapid City 7-8-12-27.
Power plays: Tulsa 2/7; Rapid City 2/6.
Goalies: Tulsa, Williams 16-12-1-0 (15 shots-11 saves); Eriksson Ek 9-11-3-1 (11 shots-8 saves). Rapid City, Defiel 4-4-2-1 (46 shots-42 saves).