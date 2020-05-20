Okay Valedictorian Hadley Keith

Hadley Keith is the daughter of Tillie Keith. She graduates with a 4.0 grade point average.
Keith is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), National Honor society and National Technical Honor Society.
She is a student athlete involved with the Lady Mustang volleyball program and was a Youth Tour winner in 2019.
Keith volunteers with the Salvation Army program.
To her fellow graduates, “Sometimes you won’t know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” – Dr. Seuss