A priest from India who served briefly in Oklahoma City in 2001 has been added to the list of priests who have had “substantiated” child sexual abuse allegations made against them, the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City announced Monday.
The Rev. Papa-Rao Pasala’s name has been added to the list, the Oklahoma archdiocese announced in a news release.
The archdiocese previously identified 11 other priests as having substantiated child sexual abuse complaints against them. Those priests were identified in a report released in October. Some of those priests have died, and none of the others is still active in the ministry, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese said.
