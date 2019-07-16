OKLAHOMA CITY — On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that four nonwhite women in Congress should “go back” to their countries.
Hours later, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt tweeted his support of the city’s immigrant community.
“Oklahoma City is a diverse community where 60 percent of our children are non-white. Many of our residents are immigrants. Almost all of us are the descendants of immigrants,” Holt tweeted. “We are working closely with our Native community to honor those who were truly the first Americans.”
On Monday, Holt told The Oklahoman his tweet was an effort to make sure all Oklahoma City residents feel welcome despite the rhetoric from the president.
“When you have national leadership telling people that our citizens, including those who were born in our country just like me, should leave the country, I just felt a moral imperative that people understand that we don’t feel that way in Oklahoma City,” Holt said.
Oklahoma City and the state have become more diverse in recent years, as one in five new residents of Oklahoma since 2000 were born outside the United States, according to census data.
The majority of students in the city’s largest school district, Oklahoma City Public Schools, are Hispanic, and they are mostly American-born.
Since his election as mayor last year, Holt has tried to put a spotlight on the city’s diversity. He had the mayor’s conference room at City Hall redecorated with portraits of local children in an effort to reflect the diversity of the school district and has said he plans to appoint more nonwhite members to city boards and commissions.
Holt said telling a person to “go back” to your country has additional meaning in Oklahoma, which is home to a large number of Native Americans.
“From a Native American perspective everyone is an immigrant,” said Holt, who is Osage.
Immigration has increasingly become a partisan issue during Trump’s presidency and most Republican lawmakers refused to comment on the president’s tweets.
Holt was a Republican member of the state Senate prior to his election as mayor but said his comments were not meant as a partisan statement.
“I don’t view myself as anything other than the mayor of all people of Oklahoma City,” Holt said. “I just want people of diverse backgrounds, whether they are literally an immigrant or descendants of immigrants, to know they are welcome in Oklahoma City.”
Last week, Trump also announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would begin expanding raids in several large cities.
Holt said the focus of local law enforcement is protecting all citizens and immigration enforcement is a federal matter.
— By Ben Felder,
The Oklahoman