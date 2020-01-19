OKLAHOMA CITY — Hamidou Diallo’s locker is first on the right when entering the Thunder locker room. That’s where assistant coach David Akinyooye can often be found before games.
As players shuffled in and out of the home locker room an hour before tip-off Wednesday night, Akinyooye pulled up a chair beside Diallo. Diallo leaned in with a white towel over his left shoulder as the player and coach took turns pointing at the screen on Akinyooye’s laptop.
It was a last-minute film session.
“Little things to tighten up,” Diallo said.
There are seven assistant coaches on Billy Donovan’s staff. Diallo and Akinyooye are a natural match as transplanted New Yorkers living on the Oklahoma plains. Akinyooye, a first-year Thunder assistant, has been crucial in Diallo’s development as a second-year Thunder guard.
“I think the New York connection really helps,” Donovan said. “I think there’s mutual trust and respect there, and I think David has made a strong investment in Hami.”
With Terrance Ferguson sidelined with an illness Saturday night, Diallo logged his fifth-career start in the Portland Thunder’s 119-106 win against the Trail Blazers. Diallo missed 17 games in November and December due to a right elbow injury, but his role has increased significantly from his rookie to his sophomore season.
Diallo is averaging 19.8 minutes per game, up from 10.3 last season. His shooting percentage has dipped from 46% last season to 43% this season, but Diallo is attempting 6.8 shots per game — more than twice as many as he attempted as a rookie. The 21-year-old is averaging 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
From Queens to Oklahoma City, Diallo and Akinyooye took winding routes.
Diallo was a rare January enrollee at Kentucky. Rather than joining the Wildcats in the middle of the 2016-17 season, he redshirted. Diallo was the 10th-ranked prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, but wasn’t a top option the next season on a team with PJ Washington, Kevin Knox and Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Once thought to be a surefire first-round pick, Diallo was selected 45th in the 2018 draft.
Akinyooye played at Division-II Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. He worked in player development for the Spurs, coached in France for one season and spent four years with the G League Oklahoma City Blue before being promoted to the Thunder in July.
“He’s just a person that, since Day 1 I met him, wanted the best for me,” Diallo said. “That’s a guy that I really trust.”
Just like the pregame film sessions, Diallo and Akinyooye often meet for post-practice shooting drills on the west wall of the Thunder’s practice facility.
Diallo, who earns his minutes on the defensive end, is just 9-of-48 (19%) from 3-point range in his career.
“We work on everything,” Diallo said of his one-on-one time with Akinyooye. “We’re the first ones on the court, just getting after it. We do it all from a development aspect. He really pushes me and motivates me to be better.”
Diallo and Akinyooye spent a chunk of the summer working out together in New York. Diallo said he thrived off the competitive “Queens atmosphere” — one he and Akinyooye are trying to replicate in Oklahoma City.
“You want a coach that’s gonna keep it real with you,” Diallo said. “No matter how high or how low you are, they’re always going to still be by your side.”