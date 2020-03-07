Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari received news Friday that the grandmother of one of his best friends in Italy had died from the coronavirus.
Italy, Gallinari’s home, has been among the hardest-hit countries of the global health crisis. More than 5,800 coronavirus cases have been reported in Italy, according to the BBC. Of those, more than 200 people have died.
“It’s a crazy and tough situation, but at the same time, the medical world is doing an amazing job in trying to stop it,” Gallinari said. “To stop the situation we need the help of all the citizens. Everybody has to behave in the right way.”
Gallinari was born in Sant’Angelo Lodigiano, 25 miles southeast of Milan. His parents and grandparents still live in northern Italy, which has faced the brunt of the crisis in the country.
“They cannot really go out and have a regular life,” Gallinari said. “I’m very close to my grandparents, and that’s the age that is more critical. I’m constantly talking to them every day.”
Paul’s message to Spike
Scrawled across the white midsole of Chris Paul’s basketball shoes were four words: “Do The Right Thing!”
That was the message Paul wore onto the court at Madison Square Garden on Friday, as a nod to famous filmmaker and Knicks superfan Spike Lee.
“I done known Spike for a while, man,” Paul said after the Thunder’s 126-103 win over the Knicks.
“Shoot, I talked to Spike a couple days ago actually looking forward to him being here at the game to watch me play because I hadn’t played here for (three) years. … I was excited to see Spike and didn’t get to see him.”
He didn’t see him because Lee announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t attend another Knicks game at the Garden this season. In yet another instance of the Knicks alienating a prominent figure associated with the franchise, a dispute arose Monday between Lee and Madison Square Garden officials over which entrance the longtime season ticket holder should use.
Team owner James Dolan and the Knicks also came under fire in 2017, when former Knick Charles Oakley was arrested and removed from Madison Square Garden after an altercation in the stands.
When asked if such incidents make players reluctant to want to join the Knicks, Paul said, “I don’t know about all that. I can’t speak for nobody else.”
Ball joins Blue
LiAngelo Ball is reportedly signing with the OKC Blue, after originally joining the team as a practice player.
Ball will join the Thunder’s G League affiliate via waiver claim, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday.
LiAngelo, 21, is the middle brother in the Ball family, which rose to popular culture infamy through the brothers’ basketball talent and the brash personality and marketing tactics of their father, LaVar Ball.
Lonzo Ball is now a key part of a young Pelicans core, and LaMelo is considered by many to be a prime candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.