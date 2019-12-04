FICTION
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Thriller #2)” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Rise of Magicks: Chronicles of the One, Book 3 (Chronicles of the One #3)” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
6. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)
7. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton & Co)
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owen (GP Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson (Ecco Press)
NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks)” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow and Co.)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Building Tulsa” by Michael Overall (Tulsa World)
4. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
5. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
6. “Oklahoma's Atticus: An Innocent Man and the Lawyer Who Fought for Him” by Hunter Howe Cates (Bison Books)
7. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)
8. “No Excuses” by Bob Stoops with Gene Wojciechowski (Little, Brown and Company)
9. “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg (Penguin Books)
10. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avenger: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14)” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
2. “The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt (Penguin Workshop)
3. “The Dinky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)
4. “Christmas with the Golden Girls Mad Libs” by Karl Jones (Mad Libs)
5. “Call Down the Hawk” by Maggie Stiefvater (Scholastic)
6. “Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky” by Kwame Mbalia (Rick Riordan Presents)
7. “Dr. Seuss's 'tis the Season: A Holiday Celebration” by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)
8. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)
9. “The Nutcracker” by E.T.A. Hoffman (Ten Speed Press)
10. “The Toll” by Neal Shusterman (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)