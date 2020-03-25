Fiction:
1. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Smoke Bitten” by Patricia Briggs (Ace Books)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (GP Putnam’s Sons)
5. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Russell (Harper)
6. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (WW Norton)
7. “Instructions for Seeing a Ghost” by Steve Bellin-Oka (University of North Texas Press)
8. “Apeirogon” by Colum McCann (Random House)
9. “The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Company)
10. “Weather” by Jenny Offill (Knopf Publishing)
Nonfiction:
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group (NY))
2.“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel and Grau)
5. “Boom Town” by Sam Anderson (Broadway Books)
6. “Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster” by Adam Higginbotham (Simon and Schuster)
7. “The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross” by Jon Meacham (Convergent Books)
8. “Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District” by Hannibal Johnson (Arcadia Publishing)
9. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Keefe (Anchor Books)
10.“Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
Children's/YA:
1. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson (Delacorte)
2. “One of Us is Next: The Sequel to One of Us Is Lying” by Karen McManus (Delacorte)
3. “Lovely War” by Julie Berry (Penguin)
4. “InvestiGators” by John Patrick Green (First Second)
5. “Key of Skeleton Peak (Legends of the Lost Causes, #3)” by Brad McLelland and Louis Sylvester (Henry Holt & Company)
6. “Bo’s Magical New Friend (Unicorn Diaries, #1)” by Rebecca Elliott (Scholastic Inc.)
7. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
8. “Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt (Golden Books)
9. “Yes No Maybe So” by Becky Albertalli (Balzer + Bray)
10. “The Toll” by Neal Shusterman (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)