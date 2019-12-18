FICTION
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
4. “The Ensemble” by Aja Gabel (Riverhead Books)
5. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (WW Norton)
7. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
8. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)
9. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
10. “Shortgrass: A Novel of World War II” by John J. Dwyer (Tiree Press)
NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating (Pioneer Woman Cooks)” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow and Co.)
2. “Building Tulsa” by Michael Overall (Tulsa World)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Plagued by Fire” by Paul Hendrickson (Knopf Publishing Group)
5. “The Santa Claus Chronicles: Heartwarming Tales from a Real-Life Santa” by Dan Short (Harvest House Publishers)
6. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
7. “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police” by Joe Hight (Roadrunner Press)
8. “A Warning” by Anonymous (Twelve)
9. “Game Changer: Oklahoma State University’s Gallagher-Iba Arena and Boone Pickens Stadium” by Gary Sparks (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)
10. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kotb (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Dog Man: Fetch-22 (Dog Man #8)” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. “The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt (Penguin Workshop)
3. “The Dinky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)
4. “Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14)” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
5. “The Serious Goose” by Jimmy Kimmel (Random House for Young Readers)
6. “Charlie and the Christmas Kitty (Charlie the Ranch Dog)” by Ree Drummond (HarperCollins)
7. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)
8. “My Book with No Pictures” by B.J Novak (Dial Books)
9. “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel)
10. “Christmas with the Golden Girls Mad Libs” by Karl Jones (Mad Libs)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.